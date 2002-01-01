Soundgearmusic.com

Last updated on We appologize, for the slow updates, but we are currently revamping our website entirely. We will soon be bringing you an all new look and layout! We started this site small with the use of limited pictures and fluff to keep downloads and site surfing time low. We have been making new contacts, and growing in site traffic, and feel at this time we need to grow with the traffic and make the next step to grow and improve the site. We hope you will enjoy the new layout, and we will be adding a new feature, a streaming video link page. Why watch Mtv and others just to watch hours of commercials, and not seeing what you want when you'll be able to come here and watch the video you want, when you want? We hope to continue to grow, and help you all in your quest for that next new band, and the music you enjoy. --May 02-- Help in the fight to bring back MtvX one of the only places we have to go for all rock videos. Mtv has shut this channel down and started up another damn hip hop/rap channel, so anotherwards we got BETv3 now. Go to http://www.petitiononline.com/mtvx2002/petition.html and sign the petition to bring back MtvX and bring back the rock. Even if you don't have MtvX sign the petition and show your support for rock, and let Mtv know we DON'T need anymore copies of the same damn channels we already have! --April 02-- WOW! Everybody heard the latest news? Ozzy Osbourne king of rock music and rock concerts has finally left the legend of the bat behind and gained some respect with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame! More new music is just pouring out of every vein and were going to cover it. Seems like a lot of the good stuff can be found right now on three major movie soundtracks, and we're reveiwing them all. If you are in a band or work for the record company and would like us to review your band drop us an email at the bottom of this page thru the contact us link.We will put your review up as soon as we get your info, and we will give you a fair review, as we are not affliated directly with anyone in anyway, and we are just your average joe music listeners.Send us your Product!! --March02-- Sorry for the long delay in updates,but we've had a lot going on here lately. We will be catching up on the old reviews as well as rolling out a ton of new stuff. We appreciate your continued viewing and hope we're supplying you with enough information to make a wise buying decision. There's good music coming out right now,and as we mentioned before it looks as though the heavier rock seen is taking another strong foothold in the sales market as we predicted! Long live rock! If you haven't already noticed we don't review the poppier stuff and tend to stick to the more agressive styles, as this is what we love, and don't seem to find much information on this style of music in the print or on the web. If your looking for new music,check out our updated "What's In The Changer" page. It's fresh and full of budding talent! --Feb 02-- Here we go with a small volume of good new music starting to roll out of the gates. As always we will bring the best new music first to you. Seems like the music is revolving back around to the rock scene once again. Mtv2 is running rock blocks once again, thank god! I just need a fix of new rock music and they now seem to provide it for me once again.

--Jan 02--

Well the New Year is here and Xmas rush is over so most times the music scene will slow for the next month or two but we'll continue to bring you the newest music we can find with reviews and details about the album.



If you are a regular visitor to our site you probably already visit our What's in the changer ? section. If you are new or don't regularly check it out , look into the page and you'll see songs and music we are curently listening to and a lot of new stuff that will be reviewed in the following month that we think is hot. Chances are if we listed it ,the album isn't too bad either. Give it a good look!

--Dec 01--

Once again the amount of new music is incredible! Not very hard to beleive since it's the holiday season. We have been hooking up with some new affliates and finding new sources for the latest and greatest bands before they blow up big. If you follow our "what's in the changer" page you'll see allot of the new stuff we have been finding and what we like. Chances are if you see it listed we'll soon be reviewing the album once we get ahold of it. We have been seeing a gradual increase of site traffic and would like to send out a big "thanks" and ask you to continue telling friends and family about us and keep checking back for great new music.

--Nov 01--

We have alot of very good music coming out right now and were sorry if we don't cover what your loooking for. If you dont see the album your interested in , look at our "What's in the changer" page, you may see some of the songs from the album your looking for. If we have the songs listed then their HOT , and you may want to look into buying that album.

Start early now and start stocking up cds for loved ones for Christmas. --Nov 01-- We have alot of very good music coming out right now and were sorry if we don't cover what your loooking for.

We have been having problems with "bandwidth" and the "legalities" of posting song snippets with our web host, so we are recommending the use of CDNow for the purchasing of music and reviewing song "soundbytes". We have added a simple link by clicking on the album covers or just go visit www.cdnow.com and at the top of the page is a search engine for finding the band or artist your looking for. Once on the artists page you'll find song samples for most songs on the album, and they also have pretty competitive pricing! We have been having a lot of site traffic but no one is submitting feedback to our reviews or giving us pictures of concerts they've been to. Help us out click on this text and email us some of your opinions or concert photos!